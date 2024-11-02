“Despite Working Ten Times Harder Than Men, Women Still Discredited” – Cardi B Claims

Cardi B, an American rapper, has expressed her discontent with society’s unfavourable preconceptions of successful women.

She emphasised that, despite working ten times harder and performing better than men, women’s accomplishments are sometimes linked to their beauty or perceived as a result of leveraging their bodies to advance.

The singer expressed dissatisfaction on Saturday via her X handle about the “attacks” on US Vice President and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, stating that she was being heavily attacked because she is a woman.

Like Harris, the rapper claimed, she has always been the underdog and her success has been ridiculed.

She wrote, “Just like Kamala Harris, I have been the underdog and I have been underestimated!! My success always discredited.”

“Let me tell you something, women have to work ten times harder and perform ten times better and still our success comes with excuses… its because she’s pretty or because she slept her way to the top. I see the disgusting attacks against Kamala and it’s not only angered me but has motivated me more now than ever to not just say something, but to do something!… I can’t stand a bully!”

Cardi B’s X remark comes just after she spoke at Kamala Harris’ rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday night, where she previously endorsed the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee for this month’s election.

