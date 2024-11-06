Dog Owner Arrested After Fatal Attack On Security Guard In Lagos

A shocking incident in Lagos’ Pinnock Beach Estate has led to the arrest of a dog owner, whose pets allegedly killed a security guard.

The gruesome Tuesday attack was caught on video and spread rapidly on social media, showing three dogs roaming freely near the guard’s lifeless body.

READ ALSO: Building Razed, Four Killed In Benue Cult Clash

Advertisement

According to reports, the dogs escaped from their owner’s property and attacked the security guard.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and the arrest via X, stating, “Dog owner has been arrested and is in our custody.”

Hundeyin shared images of the relevant manslaughter laws alongside his statement.