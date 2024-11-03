“Don’t Blame Church Attendance For Nigeria’s Unproductivity” – Mike Bamiloye’s Son, Joshua To Peter Obi

Joshua Bamiloye, son of renowned Nigerian evangelist Mike Bamiloye, recently slammed Peter Obi’s remarks on church vigils.

In a recent interview Obi suggested that Nigeria would benefit more from productivity-driven night shifts rather than traditional church vigils, which he implied contribute to poverty.

In essence, Obi proposed that the focus on church activities is detrimental to the country’s productivity.

However, Joshua on his X platform on Saturday countered that this perspective overlooks deeper systemic issues stifling Nigeria’s progress.

He argued that vigils, typically held on Friday nights, are just one aspect of Nigerian life and shouldn’t be singled out as the primary cause of unproductivity.

Joshua questioned how vigils have made Nigeria unproductive, labeling the mentality of blaming church attendance for Nigeria’s problems as “misguided” and “insulting”.

He wrote, “So now vigils are the reason Nigeria isn’t productive? Boy, the mentality of blaming church attendance for Nigeria’s problems is a very misguided one and, at best, an insult.

“Vigils are commonly held on Fridays, right before the weekend. If we want to be productive, why not also ban recreational events, comedy shows, concerts—in fact, ban every social gathering.

“The hot weather seems to have corroded some minds to the point that they fail to think clearly and address the real problems”

