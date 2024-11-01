Ebonyi Police Apprehend Four Suspects For Organ Harvesting

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested 177 suspected criminals for various offences in October 2024.

It was gathered that four among the suspects were alleged to be involving in human organ harvesting and ritual killings.

Disclosing this on Friday in Abakaliki, the Command’s Spokesman, Joshua Ukandu, said that 162 males and 15 females were arrested by security agents.

He said: “92 suspects among them have been charged to court, while others would be arraigned once investigations are completed.

“I am here to update you on the Command’s achievements within October 2024 and our relentless efforts to combat crimes and ensure a safe and prosperous environment for socio-economic growth in the State.

“The command has employed strategic steps through increased stakeholder engagement to help bring crimes to the barest minimum.

“During the month under review, the command arrested 162 males and 15 females, totalling 177 suspects for various offences. 92 suspects have already been charged in court, while others will be arraigned once investigations are complete,” Ukandu explained.

“Command operatives from the anti-kidnapping unit, through a painstaking investigation and credible intelligence, arrested one Innocent Elebe and Eze Elechi; they made useful statements, which led the police to arrest Obinna Nwanguru and Oda Peter.

“They confessed to killing Chikezie Idenyi, Chibu Odii, and Eze Fabian on different dates while trying to extract their blood/ organs to use them to cure a cognitively impaired person (Down syndrome).

“Operatives of the command have recovered the corpses of Chikezie Idenyi and Chibu Odii, while effort is ongoing to recover the remains of the third victim.”