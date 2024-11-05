Ebonyi Police Arrest Two For Assaulting, Dehumanizing Teenagers Over Alleged Theft 

Operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command have arrested two men, identified as Dennis Ali and Ituma Sunday, for allegedly assaulting teenage girls on allegation of theft.

It was gathered that the two girls, in a viral video, were stripped naked and made to undergo various dehumanizing treatments over allegation of stealing fowls.

In a statement on Monday by the Command’s Spokesman, Joshua Ukandu said that the incident happened in November 2023, at Ojiegbe Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government of the state, but the video started circulating during the week.

He said that the abused girls are between the ages of 15 and 16 years, adding that they were subjected to inhuman treatment which is against the law of the land.

The statement reads: ‘The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested Dennis Ali and Ituma Sunday, the primary suspects in a disturbing viral video where two teenage girls were stripped, flogged, and dehumanised.

“The incident occurred in November 2023 at Ojiegbe Ngbo community in Ohaukwu LGA.”

The command’s Spokesman also noted that the arrest is in keeping with the promise by the new Commissioner of Police, Anthonia Uche-Anya, to eradicate trial by ordeal, jungle justice, and self-help in criminal justice.

He added: “She reaffirms the command’s commitment to rooting out such practices in Ebonyi State with stakeholder support.”