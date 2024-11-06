Eight Killed, Others Injured In Imo Road Accident

At least eight persons have been killed in a road accident that occurred along Owerri-Umuaka-Okwudor-Orlu Road, in Ugwu Njaba, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The horrible incident, which happened on Tuesday, involved a heavy-duty truck and an 18-seater bus.

Confirming this in a statement by Imo State Police Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, disclosed that some yet to be identified persons were also injured during the accident.

He said: “Preliminary investigation showed that the truck which was descending from the hill lost control because the driver was on high speed and it crushed an 18-seater bus, killing no less than eight people while several others were injured.

“The corpses of those who died in the accident have been evacuated and deposited in a mortuary while those who were injured have been taken to hospital.

“Investigation is ongoing and the truck driver will be made to face the law for his reckless driving that has taken the lives of those innocent people.”