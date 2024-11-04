EndBadGovernance: Brekete Radio Shuts Down In Protest For Release Of Detained Minors

A human rights radio station, based in Abuja, Brekete Family has temporarily shut down its activities in protest of the detention of minors arrested during #EndBadGovernance protest.

In a statement shared by the media organization on its X page on Monday, confirmed the partial shutdown.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that some suspects arrested during the protests, collapsed while waiting to be arraigned in court on Friday.

The defendants, who were apprehended in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano states, have been accused of treason, among other offenses.

The court granted them bail in the sum of N10 million each, while the prosecutor requested that the names of those who collapsed be removed from the charges.

In protest against the arraignment of the minors, the Abuja-based Human Rights Radio was shut down on Monday.

The statement reads: “Human Rights Radio and Television (Brekete Family) shuts down partially in protest of the Nigerian government’s detention of underage children.

“This decision reflects our deep commitment to defending the rights of the vulnerable and holding authorities accountable.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians and international bodies to join us in demanding the immediate and unconditional release of these children.

“Until justice is served, we stand firm in solidarity with the voiceless.”