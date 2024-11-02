EndBadGovernance: Peter Obi Condemns Detention, Prosecution Of Young Protesters 

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the detention and prosecution of young individuals for allegedly participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Recall that the arrested protesters were brought by the Nigerian police for arraignment on Friday, with some of them reportedly collapsing before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They were charged with 10 counts of terrorism, an attempt to overthrow the government, and alleged mutiny over their participation in the nationwide protest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Justice Egwuatu granted bail to some of the protesters that were arraigned to the tune of N10m each.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday night, via his X handle, Obi described it as disturbing.

The former Anambra State governor called on Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, the Police, as well as the National Human Rights Commission, to thoroughly investigate the matter.

He said: “The offense being alleged against these suspects, including minors, is protesting against bad governance that was directly affecting their livelihood and which our constitution under a democratic dispensation guarantees them.

READ MORE: EndBadGovt Protesters Faint In Court Before Trial

“Curiously, most of the people in government today leveraged this aspect of the Constitution standing as champions of good governance while in opposition.

“Moreover, our status presumes that suspects deserve some dignity, even in a correctional home as human beings.

“The reason why we should all be concerned about a situation like this is because we are part of a global community where human dignity should be respected.

“May I appreciate the presiding lordship for halting the trial and saving the country further embarrassment it would have been to the World as a democratic nation?”