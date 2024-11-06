EndBadGovernance: “Rehabilitate Arrested Minors Or Face Legal Action” – Falana Warns FG

Controversial Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has tasked the Federal Government to rehabilitate and enrol all minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests in school.

Recall that on Friday, some suspects, looking malnourished, were arraigned in connection with the nationwide demonstration, which five of them collapsed in court.

Following some angry reactions from Nigerians over the incident, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ordered for immediate release of the minors.

Advertisement

Reacting to the development at the launch of Richard Akinnola’s book, Judicial Terrorism, on Tuesday in Abuja,

READ MORE: Court Strikes Out Terrorism Suit Against #EndBadGovernance Protesters (Pictures)

Falana emphasized that the government’s decision to drop charges against 119 individuals, is insufficient.

He said: “Just this morning before this programme began, I was in the courts here in Abuja, where 119 Nigerians, including twenty-nine minors, were brought to court.

“But the government was so ashamed that it couldn’t bring them into the courtroom, unlike last week.

“The government came to court this morning to withdraw the frivolous charges, so the young people have been freed.

“But as I told the court, it’s not enough to terminate this trial. These young people, who should have been in school during the protests, must be rehabilitated by the government. And we will ensure they are rehabilitated and sent to school.

“If the government fails, we will take the matter to court. It is the government’s responsibility, under the Child Rights Act, which has been adopted and enacted by all states of the Federation.

“Section 15 of this law stipulates that every child in Nigeria shall receive free and compulsory education from primary to secondary school.”