A yet to be identified number of #EndBadGovernment protesters, brought by the police for arraignment reportedly fainted before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

It was gathered that the suspects, on Friday, are being charge of terrorism, attempt to overthrow the government, and alleged mutiny over their participation in the nationwide protest.

The protesters, who were arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano states, are being accused of treason, among other offences.

They were allegedly arrested on August 3rd and had since been in detention before Friday, 1st of November, 2024.

The case before the court was for arraignment and plea when some of the suspects fainted, which made Justice Egwuatu rise abruptly.