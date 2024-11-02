EPL: Bournemouth End Manchester City’s 32 Games Unbeaten Run

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat in 2024 as they were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday.

City’s 32 games unbeaten run in English Premier League eneded during their visit to the Cherries.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that it is also a second defeat in four days for Pep Guardiola’s side, following their midweek Carabao Cup exit at Tottenham.

The Cherries, in good form after picking up four points from their past two games against Aston Villa and Arsenal, started quickly and full of positivity.

Ederson was forced into a double save after just two minutes as he denied Semenyo and Justin Kluivert.

Bournemouth continued to press high and they were rewarded in the ninth minute when Milos Kerkez’s cut-back from the byeline was turned in by Semenyo.

The host came out for the second period, full of confidence and were close to doubling their lead in the first minute, but Ederson was sharply off his line to keep Evanlison’s effort out.

City finally registered an attempt on target in the 80th minute, albeit a tame one, with Erling Haaland struggling to get any power on his volley.

And two minutes later, Josko Gvardiol headed beyond a despairing Mark Travers to offer hope but the Premier League champions were unable to grab an equaliser.

The defeat means City slip to second after Liverpool came-from-behind to beat Brighton, while Bournemouth climb up to eighth.

Earlier today, Alexander Isak’s brilliant header earned Newcastle United a 1-0 win over Arsenal, while Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool to come from behind and beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League.