Moises Caicedo’s late strike helped Chelsea earned a point against Manchester United in a dramatic 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Interim boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will be replaced by Ruben Amorim later his month, jubilated after Bruno Fernandes put United in front from the penalty spot.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Alejandro Garnacho wasted a big chance to open the scoring from Fernandes’ cut-back with a tame effort that looped into the arms of Robert Sanchez.

Caicedo quickly equalized for Chelsea, who edge above Arsenal on goal different into top four.

United were gifted another chance to break the deadlock when Sanchez clipped Rasmus Hojlund inside the box.

Lisandro Martinez rode his luck in the closing stages with a knee-high challenge on Cole Palmer, which was reviewed by the Video Assistant referee, but not worthy of a red card.

Recall that former manager, Eric Ten Hag was sacked on Monday with United languishing in 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim was named as his replacement on Friday and will arrive at the club on Nov. 11.

Earlier today, Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham came from behind to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League.