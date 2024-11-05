Equatorial Guinea Suspends Ministry Officials Over Sex Scandal, To Install Surveillance Cameras in Govt. Offices

Equatorial Guinea’s government has taken drastic measures to address a shocking sex scandal involving some Ministry officials.

Vice-President Teodoro Nguema, in a Monday statement, disclosed the suspension of all officials involved in sexual relations within ministry offices, stating, “Today, we will proceed with the immediate suspension of all officials who have had sexual relations in the offices of the country’s ministries.

The government,he said, will take “severe measures” against those found guilty, citing a “flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law.”

Nguema who emphasized the importance of ethics and respect in the administration, added that, “Responsibility and professionalism must be the pillars of our work as servants of the State.”

In a follow-up statement via X on Tuesday, Nguema revealed plans to install surveillance cameras in all government offices to prevent similar incidents.

He said, “We have taken this measure to ensure compliance with the law on public officials and to eradicate improper and illicit behavior.”

The scandal erupted after investigators uncovered around 400 explicit videos featuring Baltasar Ebang Engonga, Director-General of the Anti-graft National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), and multiple women, including relatives of high-ranking officials and wives of ministers.

The videos, allegedly filmed with consent, were discovered in Engonga’s office, hotels, and toilets.