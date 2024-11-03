Ex-Husband Arrested After Ex-Wife Slumped, Died During Altercation In Ogun

A woman, identified as Yetunde Olayiwole, has collapsed and died in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that Mrs. Yetunde passed away after having a domestic dispute with one Mr. Muftau Adefalu, who is said to be her ex-husband.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident occurred at about 8:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, the Ogun State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that Mr. Muftau had been detained, following the death of his ex-wife.

Omolola explained that the suspect had a misunderstanding with the deceased, which resulted in a scuffle.

She added that during the schuffle, the victim immediately slumped and was later confirmed dead at the hospital she was taken to.

Omolola said: ”The man had a misunderstanding with his ex-wife, which resulted in a fight. She slumped during the scuffle and was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention.

“She was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“The corpse has been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The suspect has been arrested and detained.”