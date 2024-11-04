‘Focus On Tinubu, Not Me’ – Atiku To Nigerians Asking What He Would’ve Done Differently

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has replied Nigerians reaching out to him for alternatives to the current economic challenges facing the country.

Atiku, in a Sunday statement on his X handle, also called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to consider adopting some of his proposed economic solutions, which he believes could transform Nigeria.

“I’ve been inundated with inquiries of what I would have done differently if I were at the helm of affairs of our country. I am not the president, Tinubu is.

“The focus should be on him and not on me or any other. I believe that such inquiries distract from the critical questions of what President Bola Tinubu needs to do to save Nigerians from the excruciating pains arising from his trial-and-error economic policies,” Atiku said.

Atiku criticized Tinubu’s economic policies, particularly the floating of the exchange rate system, which he described as an overkill.

He suggested that the President should be humble enough to borrow from his ideas, emphasizing that his proposals could have the potential to transform the country.

“I hope Tinubu and members of his administration are humble enough to borrow one or two things from our ideas in the interest of the Nigerian people,” Atiku stated.

This development comes after Atiku had previously condemned President Tinubu’s economic and foreign exchange policies, offering alternative solutions.

The former Vice President had also emphasized the need for a more informed and strategic approach to navigate the economic crisis.