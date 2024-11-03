Former Delta Deputy Gov Utuama Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness

A former Delta State deputy governor, Amos Utuama, has died at the age of 77.

Utuama was said to have passed away in Warri, on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

The deceased was a renowned law teacher who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Delta state from 1999 to 2007.

Disclosing Utuama’s death in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon on Saturday, expressed shock and sadness.

The statement reads: “The deceased was a world-class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who passed on in Warri on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”