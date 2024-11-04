Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Lagos Market

A market in Ajah, Lekki area of Lagos State has been razed by fire, destroying properties and goods worth millions of naira.

It was gathered that the inferno which started around 9 pm, on Sunday, engulfed several shops and stores filled with expensive materials.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement said that the agency, in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, swung into action to contain the fire.

Advertisement

He added that preliminary investigation showed that no casualties were recorded.

The statement reads: “On arrival of the Shark Response Team at the incident scene by 2210 hrs, it was discovered that several shops and stores housing combustible materials were engulfed by fire at the aforementioned location.

READ MORE: Fire Razes Lagos Building, Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

“Investigations conducted by LRT revealed that the immediate cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained as at the time of writing this report.

“Fortunately, no casualties were recorded at the incident scene. No injuries were sustained as at the time of writing this report.”