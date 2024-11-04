Gunmen Invade Ebonyi Community, Kill Farmer, Two Sons

Gunmen suspected to be herders have killed a farmer and his two sons at Amaeze, Ishiagu Community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday, when the farmer and his two children whose names could not be ascertained were found dead with deep cuts and blood.

Confirming the death of the three villagers, on Sunday, Chairman of Ivo LGA, Chief Emmanuel Ajah, vowed that anyone responsible for the killings will be punished.

He said: “Conclusively, I strongly vow that the perpetrators of this ugly act shall be brought to book no matter what it might cost the government.

“We can’t stand to watch herders maim and kill our people like chickens and allow them to be.”

Also, the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Nkemkanma Kama, confirmed the killings.

He said: “I received with great shock news of the recent killings of some farmers in Amaeze community by some unscrupulous individuals, agents of evil, who delight in causing havoc and destructions in society.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the lawless actions of these reckless individuals.

“Life is sacred. I call upon the security agencies, especially the Army and the police, to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act and bring them to justice.

“I also call on the security agencies to beef up security around our communities, to enable our people return to their farms, which is our main source of livelihood.”

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson Joshua Ukandu confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying: “The incident is confirmed, our officers are conducting operations in the area to fish the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”