Helicopter Crash Wreckage Located Off Port Harcourt Coast – NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has announced a major breakthrough in the search and recovery efforts of the Sikorsky SK76 helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Bonny Finima in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, the wreckage was identified during recovery dives conducted on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

The helicopter, operated by Eastwind Aviation, was carrying eight individuals and had been hired by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Port Harcourt on October 24.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development confirmed that three bodies were initially recovered, while search and rescue operations continued to locate the remaining passengers.

However, on Thursday, the NSIB announced that a fifth body has been recovered from the crash site, requiring specialized handling due to its decomposed state.

READ ALSO: Driver, Passengers Escape Death As Fire Engulfs Commercial Bus In Anambra

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) announces that the allied team and partners leading the charge for the search and recovery efforts of the ditched Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, have located its wreckage.

“The wreckage was identified during last night’s recovery dives, approximately 0.775 nautical miles from the FPSO Adoon. It was located at a depth of 42 meters, with coordinates registered at Latitude 04° 13.634′ N and Longitude 008° 19.442′ E,” the statement reads.

Alex Badeh, Director-General of NSIB, also commended the allied team and partners leading the search and recovery efforts.

“Locating the wreckage is a critical milestone in our efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.

“The dedication and cooperation shown by all involved parties have been exceptional, and we are determined to conduct a thorough investigation to provide clarity and closure to the families of those affected,” Badeh said.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier directed military officers involved in various operations in Port Harcourt to join the search for passengers of the ill-fated aircraft, providing necessary support to the NSIB, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and other relevant agencies.