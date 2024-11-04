I Didn’t Lose 2023 Presidential Poll, My Victory Was Criminally Stolen – Atiku Insists

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that his victory was stolen away from him by the rulling All Progressives Congress.

Atiku stated that the general election was manipulated by the APC to favor President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s candidate.

The former vice president’s statement is coming, following a recent response by the Presidency over his criticism on President Tinubu’s policies.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Atiku, while lamenting the hardship facing Nigerians, said that he would have done better if he emerged as President in the 2023 presidential poll.

In a swift response, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s media aide, said that Nigeria would have been worse if Atiku had won.

Onanuga mocked Atiku, saying the people rejected him by voting for Tinubu.

However, in another series of tweets on Monday, Atiku alleged that he was robbed of victory in that election.

He said: “Let me emphasise that the citizens who cast their votes in the 2023 presidential election are well aware that I did not lose; rather, we find ourselves in this predicament because the election was criminally stolen from the Nigerian people.

“I have taken note of the initial responses highlighting the striking disparity between President Tinubu’s faltering economic policies and the alternatives I have proposed.

“It is exciting to witness such a vigorous debate on these critical matters, and I sincerely hope that this discourse will ultimately benefit Nigeria and its citizens.

“We cannot hope to tax our way out of the economic quagmire wrought by these misguided experimental policies of a novice administration.

“Why then are we fixated on inflicting further hardship upon an already struggling populace?

“One can only speculate that Tinubu’s government is anchored to a mere Tea-plan, which can only lead to a T-pain.”