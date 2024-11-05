‘I Don’t Want To Be Remembered For Fights’ – Obaseki Seeks Legacy Beyond Controversies



Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed his desire to be remembered for his achievements rather than the numerous controversies that marred his tenure.

Speaking to journalists after commissioning the Airport Road Parks and Garden on Monday, Obaseki said, “Certainly not for the fights” when asked how he would like to be remembered.

Obaseki’s administration has been marked by several high-profile battles, including his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the impeachment and subsequent reinstatement of his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Additionally, 14 elected lawmakers were not sworn in until their tenure ended in 2023.

Despite these challenges, with just days left to hand over to a new government, Obaseki, noted he remains committed to leaving a lasting legacy.

He revealed plans to ensure the sustainability of the Airport Road Parks and Garden, including a revenue model supported by billboard revenue and Prestige Hotel. The military has also pledged to provide security support.

“I believe first in doing the work before celebrating.

“We will try and commission as much projects as possible, but I don’t think we will be commissioning as much as 10 percent of what we have done,” Obaseki said.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, saying, “I feel appreciated, the response from our people is quite commendable and no wonder people came out and voted for us the way we did.”

The Governor’s comments come amidst controversy surrounding the arrest of four state officials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which the state government claims is an attempt to disrupt the transition to a new administration. Obaseki remains focused on cementing his legacy.