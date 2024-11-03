I Get Presidential Invites Every Country I Visit – Davido

David Adeleke, nicknamed Davido, a famous Nigerian singer, has stated that his celebrity status earns him unique treatment around the world.

Except for the United States and the United Kingdom, the Afrobeats star claimed to be invited to presidential banquets in every country he visits.

During a recent interview with Kiss Fresh London shared on X Saturday, Davido bragged that his fanbase includes the World Bank president, presidents of powerful countries, and other prominent individuals.

“Every country we go to, the President invites us for dinner except London [United Kingdom] and the United States of America.

“It’s beautiful to see. I mean, leaving my country, Nigeria, and people welcoming me like the president in other countries, shows how well Nigeria is doing around the world in terms of music and cultural impacts,” he said.

Davido stated that he is most recognised in Africa, which is why he prefers African tours over European and American tours, despite earning more money in the Western world.

He stated that when his Jamaican counterpart, YG Marley, recently visited Nigeria for the video filming of their joint single ‘Awuke,’ he was taken aback by the level of love his fans have for him.