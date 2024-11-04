Iconic Producer, Quincy Jones Dies At 91

Quincy Delight Jones, a legendary American record producer with a career spanning over 70 years, has died at the age of 91.

Jones’ spokesperson, Arnold Robinson, confirmed the news, revealing that Jones died on Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, surrounded by family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family stated.

Advertisement

“And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

READ MORE: Nollywood Mourns As Filmmaker Dimeji Ajibola Passes Away

Jones has worked with several notable figures in the entertainment world, including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Will Smith.

He is best known for producing Jackson’s revolutionary ‘Thriller’ record, which sold over 20 million copies in 1983 and is still one of the greatest-selling albums of all time.

He also managed the all-star recording of the 1985 charity single “We Are The World” in addition to being a composer and songwriter.

Jones became the first African American to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song in 1968 for the song “The Eyes of Love” from the movie “Banning.”