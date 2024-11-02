“I’m Not An Advocate For Divorce, I Believe In Marriage” – May Edochie Clarifies

May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, has spoken out about the backlash she faced from men following her decision to end her marriage.

It should be noted that May filed for divorce on grounds of adultery in 2023 after Yul’s marriage with his colleague, Judy Austin.

A number of men criticised May Edochie after the incident, claiming she was advocating for divorce.

However, she addressed the claim during an interview on Glasshouse podcast with comedian AY Makun shared on Instagram on Friday.

She said, “Some men see me as someone that is misleading their wives.”

“I love family and marriage, but there is a misconception about marriage that is totally different, but ideally marriage is the basis of family. Because there would be no you or me without family. That is how it used to be.”

“I’m not in any way advocating separation or divorce in any way. Let me categorically state it now that I’m not an advocate for divorce.”

