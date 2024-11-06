Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu Sacks Defense Minister Over ‘Cracked Trust’

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing trust issues and “gaps” in their management of the ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East.

The move comes after a series of public clashes between the two leaders.

Advertisement

“In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the Prime Minister and Defense Minister. Unnfortunately, although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months, this trust cracked between me and the defense minister,” Netanyahu stated.

READ ALSO: Israel Hits “Precise Strikes” On Iran After Relentless Attacks

Gallant’s termination followed Israel’s recent attack on Iran, which targeted key air defense and military sites.

The attack has sparked concern, with US President Joe Biden urging Netanyahu to refrain from further provocative strikes on Iranian nuclear sites or oil facilities.

Netanyahu however nominated Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz as Gallant’s replacement.

Meanwhile, Gallant has vowed to continue prioritizing Israel’s security, stating, “The security of the state of Israel always was, and will always remain my life’s mission.”