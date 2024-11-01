Joe El Shares Painful Experience Of Being Mistaken For 2Baba

Joe El Amadi, a Nigerian singer, has discussed the drawbacks of his strong resemblance to his colleague 2Baba.

Speaking on the “Hoha” podcast shared on Instagram Thursday, Joe El said that his career has suffered as a result of being compared to 2Baba due to their resemblance.

He said that numerous music professionals and media figures had refused him access to their platforms simply because he resembled 2Baba.

“The downsides of 2Baba comparisons almost broke me down. Some presenters at Cool FM and Sound City, and an event planner at Festac Carnival 2013, denied me access to their platforms for looking like 2Baba,” he claimed.

“The Sound City presenter even confronted me at Club Rumours one time boasting that he was the one that ordered presenters at his station not to play my songs because I was mimicking 2Face.

“The event planner at Festac Carnival insisted that I won’t perform because I look like their King 2Face. The same thing happened when I went for an interview at Cool FM; the presenter said he can’t interview someone who imitates 2Face.

“I complained to my mum and my record label boss, Baba Keke but they urged to be calm. Sometimes, when I try to pay homage to 2Face when we meet in public, some of his team members will block me.”

He said people started accepting him after he collaborated with 2Baba on his song ‘Hold On’ in 2015.

On why he left Kennis Music after 12 years, Joe El said, “The contract was over.”

Watch him speak below…