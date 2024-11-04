Kaduna Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Victims, Recover 303 Rustled Cattle

The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped individuals, recovered 303 suspected rustled animals, and arrested five suspected rustlers.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the Command’s spokesman, confirmed the development in a statement made Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “On Oct. 31, acting on credible intelligence received, the Officer in Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Superintendent of Police, Sani Zuntu led a team of operatives to a remote area of Gora Village.

“The team located and apprehended five suspects and recovered 283 cattles and 20 sheep suspected to be rustled.”

He identified the suspects as Danjuma Alhaji Nguna, Saleh Shehu, Isiya Abdullahi, Abubakar Isiya, and Aminu Abdullahi a.k.a. “Kano”.

He stated that after the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry, all suspects would face charges in court.

He also disclosed that, “On the same date, Oct. 31, at about 17:00 hours, following an intelligence report received by the Ikara Division of a suspicious bandits’ activities in a remote area near Kauyen Magaji Auchan village.

“Acting promptly on the information, a patrol team from Ikara division was dispatched to the scene, where the team engaged the bandits in a gunfight that forced them to scamper into the bush.”

He stated that the operation resulted in the rescue of two victims, Ibrahim Abdullahi and Hafsat Yusuf.

“The victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for thorough medical examination and were later reunited with their families,” Hassan confirmed.

The spokesperson claimed that Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Commissioner of Police, gave the public the assurance that the command was dedicated to tackling the state’s ongoing problems with banditry and livestock rustling.

He praised the officers for their quick response to the intelligence.