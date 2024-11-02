Kemi Badenoch Makes History As First Black Woman To Lead UK Conservative Party



Kemi Badenoch has emerged victorious in the Conservative Party leadership election, defeating Robert Jenrick with 53,806 votes to his 41,388.

This milestone makes her the first black woman to lead a major United Kingdom (UK) political party.

Badenoch, the North West Essex Member of Parliament, takes the reins of a Conservative Party still reeling from its worst-ever election defeat.

She succeeds Rishi Sunak as leader of the opposition and faces the daunting task of uniting a fractured Party.

During her campaign, Badenoch pledged to return the Conservatives to “first principles” and launch a series of reviews to shape a new policy platform.

Her no-nonsense approach has earned her a loyal base among Conservatives, who appreciate her outspoken positions on identity politics and desire to reduce state influence.

“The time has come to tell the truth,” Badenoch declared to supporters.

“It is time to get down to business, it is time to renew,” she said on Saturday.

“Our first responsibility as His Majesty’s loyal opposition is to hold this Labour government to account. Our second is no less important; it is to prepare over the course of the next few years for government,” she stated clear her ambition for the Party.