Kunle Afolayan Loses Mother At 81

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has announced the passing of his mother, Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan, at the age of 81.

Afolayan shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, accompanied by heartfelt photos from his mother’s 80th birthday celebration in 2023.

Advertisement

In his emotional post, Afolayan reflected on the difficulty of accepting his mother’s demise, but found comfort in her well-lived life.

He expressed gratitude for the time they shared and acknowledged the legacy she leaves behind through her children and grandchildren.

READ MORE: “I’m Not An Advocate For Divorce, I Believe In Marriage” – May Edochie Clarifies

Afolayan humbly requested prayers and support during this challenging time, seeking strength and solace in the midst of grief.

“It is hard to accept but she surely lived a good life

“Our mother, Maami Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan, has gone to rest. (1943-2024)

She’s survived by children and grandchildren.”

“Please put us in your prayers. Omo re a gbeyin gbogbo wa.”

Ire.”

SEE POST: