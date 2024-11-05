Lagos-Badagry Expressway Auto Crash Leaves Four Injured

Four people were injured on Sunday when a Mazda commercial bus collided with a Toyota automobile on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

On Monday, William Manga, unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Badagry Command, confirmed the incident.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m., near the Agbo-Malu Bus Stop on the Age-Mowo axis of the expressway.

“Our personnel were alerted about the accident immediately, and we got to the scene at 3.23 p.m., three minutes after they were alerted.

“The Mazda commercial bus, with registration number ABJ 95 YJ and a Toyota car, with registration number KTU 339 YJ, coming from Badagry, were involved in a head-on collision.

“18 persons were involved in the accident but four of them sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The four injured persons have been taken to General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment,” he said.

The commander indicated that the two drivers’ dangerous driving caused the accident.

He stated that the two vehicles involved in the accident had been removed and taken to the FRSC office in Badagry.

Manga advised passengers to always warn drivers against speeding, and motorists to be mindful of their speed on the one-lane expressway.