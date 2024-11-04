Lagos-Calabar Project: Umahi Orders Removal Of Tinubu Supporter From Meeting After FG Demolished Late Husband’s Estates

A tense confrontation unfolded during a public engagement in Lagos on Sunday, as Minister of Works, Dave Umahi ordered the eviction of a prominent supporter of President Bola Tinubu.

The woman, a matron in Tinubu’s campaign organization, challenged Umahi’s decisions regarding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project.

She alleged that the road was diverted into her estate, resulting in the demolition of her houses despite having necessary certificates and authorizations.

Umahi countered that she had been attempting to stop the project, mobilizing protests and disruptions.

“You have been doing a lot to stop the project. Listen to me, if I get further disturbances from you, there will be consequences for it.

“We are following the law. You are free to go to court if we are infringing on your rights,” Umahi said.

She agitated saying, “I’m a matron in Tinubu campaign organisation that has over 5,000 members.”

After the microphone was taken from her, Umahi instructed security to remove her, saying “Security, move her out.”

Umahi emphasized that the shoreline belongs to the Federal Government, stating, “The beachside is not your land, the beachside belongs to the Federal Government.”

The Lagos-Calabar Superhighway project, estimated to cost N15 trillion, aims to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through multiple States.