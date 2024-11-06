Lagos: Commercial Bus Driver Sets Self, Vehicle, LASTMA Officer Ablaze

There was panic at Mile 2 area of Lagos State as a commercial bus driver set himself, his vehicle and one Lagos State Traffic Management Authority official on fire.

However, the driver, his conductor as well as the LASTMA official along with his colleagues fled the scene.

The degree of the blaze on both men is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in a statement by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that the injured official was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Mr. Taofiq said that LASTMA operatives had accosted the driver for violating traffic regulations but he resisted arrest.

He noted that in an attempt to evade arrest, the driver sprayed his vehicle and some of the officers who had taken over the vehicle with petrol, set the bus on fire and fled the scene.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has been made aware of a distressing video showing the driver of a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus, licence plate LSD 355 CK, setting both his vehicle and LASTMA officers ablaze in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

“The vehicle was intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile 2 area.

“In the course of the arrest, the driver and his conductor erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on LASTMA personnel and engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

“The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“The agency strongly urges all commercial and other drivers to comply fully with traffic regulations and respect the authority of LASTMA personnel.

“LASTMA will not condone any form of violence or intimidation and will take firm and decisive action against those responsible.