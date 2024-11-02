Local Security Agents Arrest Five Streetlight Vandals In Abuja

No fewer than five suspected criminals have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing streetlights across the Federal Capital Territory.

Disclosing this on Friday, while addressing newsmen, the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council AMMC, Felix Obuah, said that the series of arrests is coming, following a crackdown on vandals in the FCT.

He added that the suspects were apprehended with the support of local vigilantes and hunters on Thursday, while two others were on the run.

Obuah warned that any individual involved in vandalising government property would be prosecuted, including the buyers.

He said: “Security is everyone’s responsibility. We have enlisted the support of local vigilance teams and hunters, which led to today’s arrests.

“The equipment used suggests a level of sophistication beyond ordinary miscreants.”