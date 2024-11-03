Lookman Scores Brace As Serie A Leaders, Napoli Suffer Heavy Home Defeat

Napoli suffered their first home league defeat under Antonio Conte as they went down 3-0 to an Ademola Lookman-inspired Atalanta.

Lookman on Sunday, opened scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute with a volley from close range after being teed up by Charles De Ketelaere.

The 27-year-old doubled Atalanta’s lead with a superb shot from outside the box one minute after the half hour mark.

Substitute Matteo Retegui added the third in stoppage time.

Atalanta have now won five in a row in Serie A, scoring 18 goals and conceding only two, and are now only three points behind leaders Napoli.