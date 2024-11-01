Manchester United Appoint Amorim As Ten Hag Replacement

Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

The 39-year-old Portuguese, who will move to Old Trafford from Lisbon club Sporting on 11 November, has signed a contract until June 2027.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took charge on an interim basis after Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday, will stay on for the club’s next three fixtures.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Amorim is the sixth permanent manager United have appointed since Sir Alex Ferguson’s 26-year reign ended with his retirement in 2013.

In a statement shared via the club’s website on Friday, described Amorim as one of the most rated manager in Europe.

The statement reads: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club.

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP — the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.”