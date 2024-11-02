Minors’ Fainting In Court ‘Scripted’ – IGP Egbetokun



The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has sparked controversy by labeling the fainting of some minors at the Abuja Federal High Court as “scripted.”

This incident occurred during the arraignment of 76 suspects, mostly minors, for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest in August.

The suspects face 10 counts bordering on mutiny, treason, and destruction of public property.

However, before they could enter a plea, at least four of them collapsed.

The court later granted each defendant N10 million bail, noting their apparent ill health and malnourishment.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police spokesperson, quoted Egbetokun as saying that the police balance justice with compassion, respecting each suspect’s basic rights.

Egbetokun described the incident as “six of the suspects suddenly rushing out and fainting, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner.”

He emphasized that the police prioritize the welfare of those in custody, providing prompt “medical aid.”

According to him, the Nigerian law holds individuals accountable for their actions upon reaching the age of “criminal responsibility, regardless of age.”

“As seen in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, age does not exempt individuals from facing legal consequences,” Egbetokun declared.

The IGP however assured that the police will maintain professionalism throughout the legal process.