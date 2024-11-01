Miss Universe: Caroline Danjuma Backs Chidimma Adetshina, Condemns Hatred By South Africans

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has thrown her weight behind Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, amidst mounting pressure from South Africans to disqualify her from the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

A petition initiated by Lebogang Shovhote on (change.org), backed by the Progressive Forces of South Africa, had urged Miss Universe organizers to bar Chidimma from competing.

However, Caroline Danjuma took to her Instagram page on Thursday to condemn the “hate and witch-hunting” directed at the young beauty queen.

Danjuma expressed her admiration for Chidimma’s resilience in the face of adversity, emphasizing that her mother’s alleged wrongdoing should not tarnish her own aspirations. “If her mum is found guilty, how is it her problem?” Danjuma asked.

In a heartfelt post, Danjuma declared her unwavering support for Chidimma.

She wrote, “So much hate and witch hunting towards this young lady all because she wants to be a beauty Queen and live her dreams .. never seen a group of people so intentional about bringing a young female innocent girl down.”

“If her mum is found guilty, how is it her problem? The discrimination, the witch hunting, and the desire to bring her down no matter what. She left to represent Nigeria but it still won’t stop.”

“Here is my public vote and encouragement to you, Chidinma; I adore and respect you, and how you have carried yourself through these trying times of your life, I know as a young girl, all you want to do is to just live your princess dreams, and NO one has the right to stop you.”

“You have my vote now and always; to me, you are QUEEN NOW AND ALWAYS.”

“The devil will do everything to dim your light; you are enveloped with the grace of God and you WON TAKE YOUR CROWN.”

“@missuniverseng @missuniverse @missuniverseza ..let young girls be who they want to be, the sky is big enough for us all to shine”.

