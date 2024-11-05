Mr. Macaroni Calls Out Sanwo-Olu Over Poor Road Conditions In Lagos

Mr Macaroni, a Nigerian comedian and activist, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the “deplorable state of roads” in Lagos.

In a post on X on Monday, the comedian directly challenged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s priorities.

Macaroni emphasised the striking contrast between Sanwo-Olu’s excitement to receive the president in Abuja and his apparent disregard for Lagos’ “crumbling infrastructure”.

Advertisement

Additionally, the 31-year-old content creator called on the governor to “do better” and assume accountability for the well-being of Lagos residents.

READ MORE: “Don’t Blame Church Attendance For Nigeria’s Unproductivity” – Mike Bamiloye’s Son, Joshua To Peter Obi

“Hello Mr Governor @jidesanwoolu. One of these days when you are not too busy with the very serious task of going to the Airport in Abuja to welcome Mr President from an International trip, kindly take a drive around Lagos roads and let us know why the government continues to risk the lives of Lagosians,” he wrote.

“There are potholes on the roads causing accidents that are capable of destroying lives and properties. Do better?”

SEE POST: