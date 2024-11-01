NAFDAC Warns Of Harmful Nivea Roll-on Deodorant

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a warning to Nigerians regarding the recall of Nivea BLACK&WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant 50ml.



This recall was prompted by the European Union’s rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products (RAPEX) in Brussels.

The affected product, produced in Germany, contains 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde) (BMHCA), a prohibited chemical in cosmetics.

The Thursday alert noted that the BMHCA poses serious health risks, including harm to the reproductive system, impairment of unborn children’s health, skin irritation, and burns to users.

Advertisement

According to NAFDAC, the recalled product is marked ’48H protection in African climate’, with batch number: 93529610 and bar code number: 42299882.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC Confiscates ₦37m Worth Of Illegal Cosmetics In Abuja

“Importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the above-mentioned Nivea Roll-on with the affected batch,” the agency warned.



NAFDAC also advised members of the public in possession of the affected batch to fdiscontinue sale or use and submit stock” to its nearest office.

Additionally, the agency encouraged healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events experienced with the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office, via “[email protected], or through the Med-safety application available for download on android and iOS stores.