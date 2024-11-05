Nationwide Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again 

Nigeria has again been plunged into darkness as the national grid recorded another setback.

In a statement, on Tuesday after the report of the grid collapse, the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed that the collapse happened at 1:52 pm.

Mrs. Mbah said that the data from the National Control Centre, revealed that a part of the grid was not affected by the bulk power disruption.

She added that engineers have already started working quickly to restore bulk power to the states affected by the partial disturbance.

The statement reads: “TCN states that the national grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 1;52 pm today, 5th November 2024.

“This followed a series of lines and generators trippings that caused instability of the grid and, consequently, the partial disturbance of the system.

“The data from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that a part of the grid was not affected by the bulk power disruption.

“We sincerely apologize for every inconvenience this may cause our electricity customers.”

Also confirming the development, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC, informed its customers of a general system collapse that occurred on Tuesday.

Disclosing this in a statement by EED Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, assured that work is currently going to restore the power supply.

He said: “Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information about the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the grid had suffered series of setbacks in October 2024.