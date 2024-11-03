Navy Impounds Oil Vessels In Ondo, Delta

The Nigerian Navy has made significant strides in combating illegal oil activities in Ondo and Delta states.

As part of its intensified crackdown, the Navy intercepted and impounded vessels involved in illegal oil operations in these two states.

The successful operation was revealed on its official Facebook page on Saturday.

According to the statement, “Operation DELTA SANITY: On Friday 1 November 2024, Forward Operating Base IGBOKODA intercepted and impounded a wooden boat conveying numerous Jerrycans of illegally refined AGO in Tsekelewu, Ondo State.”

“Operation DELTA SANITY: On Thursday 31 October 2024, Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS intercepted and impounded 2 wooden boats laden with an unspecified amount of stolen Crude Oil in Warri, Delta State.”

The successful raid showcases the Navy’s dedication to combating oil theft and protecting Nigeria’s oil resources.