NDLEA Seizes N4.4bn Worth Of Cocaine Hidden In Ethiopian Airlines Plane

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized N4.4 billion worth of cocaine hidden in the lavatories of an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

The drugs were discovered on October 29, 2024, during the post-landing cleaning of flight ET900 from Addis Ababa to Lagos.

According to Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters, the seized drugs weighed 18.72 kilograms and were wrapped in nine polythene bags concealed in the waste collectors of the aircraft’s two rear lavatories.

At least 30 suspects are being questioned in connection with the seizure.

Babafemi stated on Sunday: “The attempt by members of an international drug syndicate operating between Brazil, Ethiopia, and Nigeria to smuggle into Lagos a total of 845 wraps of cocaine has been thwarted.

“Investigations revealed that the seized drugs were transported from Brazil to Ethiopia by ingestion and excreted in Addis Ababa by a group of couriers.”

Additionally, NDLEA operatives recovered drugs concealed in body cream containers and artworks, blocking attempts to export 2.928 kg of cocaine, cannabis, and tramadol 225 mg to Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

At the Apapa seaport in Lagos, 754,000 pills of tapentadol and acetaminophen 225 mg worth ₦525 million were intercepted in a targeted container from India.

These successful operations demonstrate the NDLEA’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and protecting Nigerian citizens from the harmful effects of illicit substances.