New Education Minister Reverses 18-Year Age Limit For Admission Into Higher Institutions

The newly appointed Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has abolished the 18-year admission limit for Universities and Tertiary institutions in the country.

Recall that the policy was initiated by Professor Tahir Mamman, former Minister of Education.

Briefing journalists upon assumption of office, on Tuesday, Alausa said that the rule was detrimental to the federal government’s efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He added that it is also not sustainable for the education sector, explaining that the 16-year age limit would be maintained and exceptions would be granted for “gifted children”.

The new minister also said going forward, Nigeria’s education system will be 80 percent practical and 20 percent classroom/ theoretical.

He said: ”We will not be going forward with the 18-year admission benchmark. We will go with 16 years and we are going to meet with JAMB and others on that. There will also be exceptions for the gifted students.

“The decision was an FEC decision and the committee that went around to ascertain those certificates did diligent work.

“The policy banning those certificates remains and nothing will change that. We do not want those who genuinely obtain their certificates to suffer for nothing.

“These among others will encourage school enrollment at the basic education level and reduce out-of-school challenges.

“Eighty per cent (80%) of our education system will be practical based while theory will take 20%. And that is the right way to go.”