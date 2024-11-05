Niger Police Rescue 19 Abducted Passengers

Nineteen kidnapped victims have been rescued by the Niger State Police Command at the Gidan-Kwakwa forest along the Tegina-Zungeru road in the state.

SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued Monday in Minna.

The statement said, “On 01/11/2024 at about 0630hrs, information was received that on same date at about 0230hrs, that some passengers who were on transit in a Toyota Bus vehicle with Reg. No. LG 08 DGS from Sokoto State heading to Bayelsa State were attacked by suspected kidnappers at Gidan-Kwakwa along Tegina-Zungeru road and abducted nineteen persons into the forest.”

Advertisement

He explained that as soon as the information was received, a joint security tactical team was formed and tracked the suspected kidnappers.

READ MORE: Kaduna Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Victims, Recover 303 Rustled Cattle

Abiodun stated that as a result of the persistent pressure, twelve captives were abandoned by the hoodlums and rescued on November 2, 2024, at approximately 0642hrs at Pangugari forest in Rafi LGA.

The PRO went on to say that the rescue operation was stepped up, and at around 2100hrs on the same day, the remaining seven people were rescued unharmed within the forest, bringing the total number of victims saved to nineteen.

“The victims were taken to a nearby clinic for medical attention and they were released to return to Sokoto State on 3 of November, 2024.”