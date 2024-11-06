NNPC Denies Importing Adulterated Fuel Amid Price Protests



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has categorically denied importing adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC, made this Tuesday statement in response to protesters demanding the removal of Mele Kyari, the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer.

Civil society organizations had stormed NNPC headquarters in Abuja to protest the recent hike in petrol prices.

Soneye challenged anyone with evidence of adulterated fuel imports to come forward, saying, “The NNPC Ltd. does not import adulterated fuel. If anyone has evidence to the contrary, they should bring forward samples of any such fuel imported by NNPC Ltd.”

He emphasized that the company has more pressing projects to focus on to ensure energy security for the nation.

Recall that Dangote Petroleum Refinery weighed in on the issue, stating that any oil marketer selling petrol cheaper than their product is importing substandard fuel.

This claim was made after some oil marketers pointed out that Dangote’s product is pricier than imported petrol.

NNPC had raised petrol prices from N855 per liter in September to N998 per liter on October 3, and then again to N1,025 in Lagos and N1,050 in Abuja on October 28.

Soneye however defended Kyari, saying he is not responsible for the price increase.

“If they were informed, they would know that the GCEO is not responsible for the fuel price increase. In fact, the GCEO ensured that Nigerians had access to fuel at N620 per liter for over a year, even when the landing cost was above N1,100,” he said.

Despite the protests, he noted NNPC remains committed to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s roadmap for energy security in Nigeria.

He assured that the company will not be distracted from its goals.