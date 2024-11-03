NNPCL Truck Driver Caught Diverting 10,000 Of 40,000 Litres Of Fuel To Private Filling Station

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested Afeez Adegbola, a truck driver for Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, for allegedly diverting 10,000 litres of the company’s petrol.

Mr Igbalawole Sotiyo, the corps’ state commandant, revealed this while parading the suspect and his two motor boys in Osogbo on Saturday.

Sotiyo added that the suspects were apprehended on Friday about 8:21 p.m. with the NNPCL truck.

According to the commandant, the suspect loaded 40,000 litres of petrol at the Pinnacle Distribution Depot in Eleko, Lagos State.

He stated that the waybill indicated that the product was to be transported to the NNPCL Mega Station in Osogbo.

Sotiyo stated that after receiving a tip-off, officers from the command trailed the vehicle with registration number AGG 959 XA and discovered that only 30,000 litres of petrol were supplied to the NNPCL filling station.

He stated that the driver was nabbed while discharging the remaining 10,000 litres at the TEMPOLA filling station in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The corps commandant stated that the suspects confessed that the 40,000 litres were intended for the NNPCL mega station in Osogbo but was told by his company to supply only 30,000, with the remaining 10,000 litres transferred to a private filling station in Ikirun.

Sotiyo termed the incident as economic sabotage and theft.

“It is an act of sabotage and stealing against the state. They are saboteurs and anti-state. NSCDC is using this medium to warn all the stakeholders involved in the distribution of petroleum products nationwide that anyone caught sabotaging the government would be apprehended and prosecuted.

“NSCDC uses this medium to request NNPCL managers/supervisors nationwide to work with the NSCDC to ensure saboteurs are brought to justice,” he said.