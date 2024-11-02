No Limit To Tinubu’s Govt’s Inhumanity – Atiku Condemns Prosecution Of Minors

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for detaining and prosecuting minors involved in the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The minors, arrested during the August hunger protest, were arraigned by the Nigeria Police on Friday for alleged treason.

A disturbing video showed four malnourished minors slumping during their court appearance, prompting Atiku to react.

“A disturbing video of malnourished children being arraigned before a Federal High Court on the orders of the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has been brought to my notice,” Atiku stated in a statement.

Atiku criticized Tinubu’s administration, saying it has surpassed the oppressive measures of military dictatorships.

He emphasized that Tinubu, who claims to have fought for Nigeria’s democracy and led protests, now demonizes those who demonstrate against his harsh policies.

“The horrible scene reminiscent of a Nazi concentration camp once again reflects the low premium the current government places on the lives of the vulnerable, especially children,” Atiku said.

He referenced Section 11 of the Child’s Rights Act, which guarantees dignity and protection from physical, mental, or emotional injury, abuse, neglect, or maltreatment.

Atiku questioned the justification for detaining the minors for three months before arraignment.

“If they are just being arraigned three months later, one can only imagine the sort of dehumanizing conditions they had been subjected to and have been detained all this while.

“Children who are the most affected by these policies have every right to protest peacefully as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Child Rights Act. A nation can be assessed by the way it treats its most vulnerable citizens.

“It is saddening that even underage children are not spared from the wickedness of T Pain,” he concluded.