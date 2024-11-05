No Regret Supporting Obi But Won’t Do It Again – Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential campaign, has again disclosed non-support for Peter Obi, LP’s former candidate.

Okupe made this. Monday declaration on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” in response to Obi’s recent comments on the economic situation in Nigeria.

Obi had stated, “Let us talk about what is happening today. Rice is about N100,000. We are not even sure where we are going to be. ‘It’s our turn’, ‘he is a Yoruba man’ — ask the people in Ogun, here is there any place you people buy bread cheaper?”

This statement generated mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting Obi and others criticizing him.

Okupe however joined the critics, describing Obi’s remark as an “insult” to people in the South-West.

He emphasized that Obi’s statement publicly belittled the South-West, despite receiving support from prominent Yoruba leaders during his presidential bid.

“When Obi made that statement, it insulted us. I am a Yoruba man; I left everything and followed Obi,” Okupe said.

“For the first time, Obasanjo left his circle of influence and deviated to support Obi…

“I do not regret supporting Peter Obi. But now I cannot do it again.”

Okupe attributed his initial support to the agreement that a southern president should emerge, specifically from the south-east.

However, he feels betrayed by Obi’s public criticism of the South-West.

“If all these eminent Yoruba people supported you, why now bring us down publicly? It is wrong,” Okupe concluded.

This development comes amidst Okupe’s reported resignation from the Labour Party due to ideological differences.