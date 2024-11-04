Nollywood Mourns As Filmmaker Dimeji Ajibola Passes Away

Dimeji Ajibola, a popular Nollywood filmmaker and director, has died.

After battling an unidentified ailment, Ajibola is reported to have passed away in the early hours of November 3, 2024.

Bolanle Ninalowo confirmed Ajibola’s death on his Instagram page on Sunday.

He wrote: “I love you, brother, and I miss you, Dimeji Ajibola. May God heal your family and loved ones. Till we meet again, didi dox, rest on the champ.”

In addition to being the director of the 2023 Nigerian crime thriller series “Shanty Town,” the deceased was also the creative force behind the 2012 urban musical film “Hoodrush,” which took home numerous accolades, including Best Movie at the 2012 Green Me Film Festival in Germany.

