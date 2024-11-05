“Not Everyone Forgives Easily” – Chiwetalu Agu On Lady Who Poisoned Ex With Pepper Soup

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu has reacted to the viral news about a lady who poisoned her ex-boyfriend and his friends with pepper soup.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, he illustrated that hurting others can have repercussions, as not everyone will forgive and forget.

He stated that he keeps encouraging the younger generation not to enter into relationships unless they are serious about it.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Bobrisky Confirms Temporary Exit From Nigeria Amidst Security Agencies Probe

He said, “We need to learn an important lesson in this life. It isn’t everyone you hurt that will let you go scot-free.

“I keep telling this younger generation that if you’re not ready for a relationship or something serious, why not do other things? Mind how you play with people’s emotions.

“It isn’t everyone that has a forgiven heart. I am not saying she did the right thing, but if you look at it from another angle, a dead man tells no tales. The victim wouldn’t be able to tell the side of the story again”.

SEE POST:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DB-q9vTqs7B/?igsh=aXhpMDBlMHQ2ZHBo